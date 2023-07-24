Published May 3, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Celebrating Mother's Day, Star Trek Style
Featuring Lower Decks' Dawnn Lewis!
We’re celebrating Mother’s Day with Tawny’s moms: Her fake mom, Dawnn Lewis (Captain Freeman, Star Trek: Lower Decks), and her real life mom, Stephanie, who also happens to be a Star Trek: Enterprise superfan! We’re talking all things Lower Decks, Enterprise, and Tawny Newsome (much to her dismay and Paul’s delight) on this week’s episode of Star Trek: The Pod Directive!
Star Trek Mothers Know Best
Show Notes and Further Reading:
