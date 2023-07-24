Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Lower Decks

    Published May 3, 2021

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Celebrating Mother's Day, Star Trek Style

    Featuring Lower Decks' Dawnn Lewis!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Pod Directive, Spotify

    StarTrek.com

    We’re celebrating Mother’s Day with Tawny’s moms: Her fake mom, Dawnn Lewis (Captain Freeman, Star Trek: Lower Decks), and her real life mom, Stephanie, who also happens to be a Star Trek: Enterprise superfan! We’re talking all things Lower Decks, Enterprise, and Tawny Newsome (much to her dismay and Paul’s delight) on this week’s episode of Star Trek: The Pod Directive!

    Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us an Apple review.

    Star Trek Mothers Know Best

    Show Notes and Further Reading:

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

