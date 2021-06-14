Published Jun 14, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive - Alex Kurtzman is Building the Star Trek Universe
And there's a lot in store for the future...
This week, Tawny and Paul sit down with the architect behind the modern Star Trek Universe, Alex Kurtzman. In the conversation, the three discuss what it takes to build a franchise, the amazingly talented people in front of and behind the camera who make the shows come to life, and why in 2021 Star Trek is now more important than ever when it comes to understanding the world we live in. It’s an episode fans won’t want to miss!
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