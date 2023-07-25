Star Trek: The Original Topps Trading Cards Book Available Now

"We were thrilled when Abrams asked us to do the book because it’s a blast from the past that we hadn’t thought about for years,” Block told StarTrek.com. "But when we mentioned it to our friends, we were shocked at how excited they were at the prospect of—at long last—having this entire set of cards in front of them."

Added Erdmann, "What we didn’t expect was the effort that Abrams went to in recapturing the experience of the era. We knew they’d wrap the book in a waxy cover, but they even put in photos of the bubble gum—including a broken piece! That makes it way cool."

