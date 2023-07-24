Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series Steelbook Announced

Update 07/30/2021: Due to delays in manufacturing, the release of Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series Blu-ray Steelbook will be delayed from September 7 to October 26, 2021. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our community of fans.

For the first time ever, the iconic Star Trek: The Original Series will be released on Blu-ray in highly collectible Steelbook packaging. The limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook arrives September 7, 2021. The release will also be available in other international markets at a later date. You can pre-order your copy here.