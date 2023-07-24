Published Jun 29, 2021
Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series Steelbook Announced
The limited-edition Blu-ray steelbook arrives September 7.
Update 07/30/2021: Due to delays in manufacturing, the release of Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series Blu-ray Steelbook will be delayed from September 7 to October 26, 2021. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our community of fans.
For the first time ever, the iconic Star Trek: The Original Series will be released on Blu-ray in highly collectible Steelbook packaging. The limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook arrives September 7, 2021. The release will also be available in other international markets at a later date. You can pre-order your copy here.
Featuring every episode in brilliant high definition, along with over nine hours of previously released special features, including cast and crew interviews, commentaries, documentaries and archival materials, the 20-disc set will be packaged in three stunning Steelbooks, all housed inside an eye-catching slipcase commemorating the 55 years of Star Trek.
Star Trek: The Original Series focuses on the 23rd century adventures of Captain James T. Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701), a powerful interstellar spacecraft dispatched by Earth-based Starfleet Command to explore the galaxy. Kirk commands a crew of 430 men and women aboard his starship, which can travel at speeds surpassing the speed of light. Kirk’s five-year mission—and his mandate from Starfleet—is to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no one has gone before.