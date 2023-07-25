Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Apr 30, 2015

    Star Trek: The Official Magazine's Nimoy Tribute

    Star Trek: The Official Magazine's Nimoy Tribute

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: The Official Magazine, Issue #53, is out now from Titan Publishing. The cover features a portrait of Leonard Nimoy as Spock and inside there's a tribute to the late, great Star Trek icon; additional coverage of Nimoy's life and passing will be included in Issue #54. Meanwhile, Issue #53 also invites readers to trade their Starfleet uniforms for skimpy leather armor, and to swap their phasers for flaming swords, as the magazine delves into the classical themes, myths and legends that have influenced Star Trek over the decades.

    Voyager
    Issue #53
    Trek
    Trek


    titanmagazines.com
    Star Trek: The Official Magazine


    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top