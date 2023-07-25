Star Trek: The Official Magazine's Nimoy Tribute

Star Trek: The Official Magazine, Issue #53, is out now from Titan Publishing. The cover features a portrait of Leonard Nimoy as Spock and inside there's a tribute to the late, great Star Trek icon; additional coverage of Nimoy's life and passing will be included in Issue #54. Meanwhile, Issue #53 also invites readers to trade their Starfleet uniforms for skimpy leather armor, and to swap their phasers for flaming swords, as the magazine delves into the classical themes, myths and legends that have influenced Star Trek over the decades.