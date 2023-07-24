What Star Trek: The Next Generation Taught Me About Family

I had a family growing up, but it wasn’t a family that embraced love. We lived together, but we didn’t share much beyond that. For the longest time, I thought that was the way it was with all families. I didn’t see anything differently even on television as my father chose what we watched, which didn’t include any feel-good series or anything that could even remotely be considered family-oriented.

I was barely out of high school when Star Trek: The Next Generation premiered, and I was instantly fascinated by this group of people who were so much more than a captain and his crew. The bonds they shared, their unyielding love for each other, and their loyalty encapsulated the type of family I’d always wanted. Most of them had never met one another before they found themselves aboard the Enterprise, but there was an immediate acceptance and camaraderie I couldn’t understand.