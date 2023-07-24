Star Trek: The Next Generation Coming to Super7's ReAction Figure Line This Spring

Super7 is excited to announce that Star Trek: The Next Generation ReAction figures will be launching this spring. The first wave of 3.75” articulated ReAction figures will include Captain Picard, Worf, Data, Wesley Crusher, Guinan, and a Borg drone.

“Star Trek: The Next Generation was a breath of fresh air, not just on television, but to my relationship with Star Trek. Suddenly, I cared a lot,” said Super7 Founder & Owner, Brian Flynn.

“From Picard, to Riker with and without beard, Data and Lore, reverse aging Guinan, Q’s infernal meddling and being way too captivated by any Borg storyline that ran through the series and beyond, I finally came to really understand the world of Star Trek in ways I did not when I was younger, and I can’t wait to celebrate that history with the toys that Super7 will be making.”