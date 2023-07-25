Star Trek: The Movies Volume 1 Available Now

Star Trek: The Movies Volume 1 is on sale now from Titan Magazines, creators of the Official Star Trek Magazine. As Star Trek Beyond warps toward movie theaters and the Trek franchise celebrates its 50th Anniversary, this jam-packed volume celebrates Star Trek on the silver screen in all its incarnations, from the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, to the classics The Wrath of Khan and The Undiscovered Country, with a stellar array of big-name cast and crew interviews, including Abrams, Chris Pine and Ken Ralston. Volume 1 offers fans unprecedented access to every aspect of cinematic Star Trek.

Star Trek: The Movies Volume 1 costs $19.99 in the U.S., $25.99 in Canada and 14.99 British pounds in the UK. Go to www.titan-comics.com to purchase.