Star Trek: The Movies Book Out Now

Star Trek: The Movies, Vol. 1 is out now from Titan Magazines, creators of The Official Star Trek Magazine. The Movies gives readers unprecedented access into every aspect of cinematic Star Trek via reprints of articles that are in-depth and illustrated with vivid artwork, much of the art rarely before seen. Below are 10 things readers can look forward to reading/learning about in the pages of The Movies:

THE KELVIN TIMELINE

As Star Trek Beyond wows audiences in cinemas worldwide, relive the making of J.J.Abrams’ Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness with a collection of fascinating behind-the-scenes features.

THE ORIGINAL MOVIES

From Star Trek: The Motion Picture to Nemesis, explore the cinematic worlds encountered by the crews of the original Enterprise and the Next Generation.

RECREATING STAR TREK

J.J. Abrams, Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman reveal how they reinvented Gene Roddenberry’s classic sci-fi universe by creating an entirely new and parallel universe of their own.

FATHER AND SON

The heroic death of Chris Hemsworth’s George Kirk was the dramatic impetus that sent Chris Pine’s James T. Kirk out into the stars. Both actors give their take on the Kirk legacy.

LIVE LONG AND PROSPER

Leonard Nimoy handed the mantle of Spock to Zachary Quinto in Star Trek (2009). Find out how that transition was made in a classic interview with Nimoy, plus Quinto reveals how he furthered the character in Star Trek Into Darkness.

THE BAD GUYS

A Star Trek movie isn’t a Star Trek movie without an arch enemy. Discover how to make a bad guy good with actors Eric Bana, Peter Weller, Benedict Cumberbatch and Malcolm McDowell.

THE GOOD GIRLS

Meet the actors ensuring that Star Trek sets a benchmark for equality: Zoe Saldana (Uhura), Alice Eve (Carol Marcus), and Catherine Hicks (The Voyage Home’s Gillian Taylor).

THERE MAY BE TROUBLE AHEAD

Many a movie faces a turbulent gestation period – sometimes it’s a wonder they ever make it to the silver screen. The story of the making of Star Trek: The Motion Picture is no exception…

TO THE STARS

Star Trek (2009) introduced a cast of young actors in some truly iconic roles, and Into Darkness gave them an opportunity to make them their own. Discover how Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, John Cho and Anton Yelchin approached their roles for a second time.

PAGE TURNERS

Turning a feature film into a novelization is an art in and of itself. After all, if a picture paints a thousand words, how many does a movie paint? That’s 25 frames per second, multiplied by – oh, you do the math.

Star Trek: The Movies, Vol. 1 costs $19.99 in the US, $25.99 in Canada and $14.99 in British pounds in the UK. For more information or to purchase your copy, visit www.titan-comics.com.