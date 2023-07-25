Star Trek: The Motion Picture Turns 36

Star Trek: The Motion Picture -- which opened on December 7, 1979, or 36 years ago this coming Saturday -- rose from the ashes of Star Trek: Phase II, the abandoned television series that would have returned the cast of Star Trek: The Original Series to their rightful place on the U.S.S. Enterprise. And, as most devoted Trek fans know, Phase II rose out of the ashes of a proposed TOS feature that was to have been directed by Philip Kaufman. There's so much that could have been or might have been, but then we wouldn't be where we are right now, on the cusp of a third film with the current cast and also another live-action series.