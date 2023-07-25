Star Trek, The Game, Coming in 2012

Star Trek was reborn and re-imagined with Star Trek (2009), and now it can be revealed that the adventure will continue with Star Trek, an upcoming videogame from Paramount Digital Entertainment and Digital Extremes. Star Trek is licensed by CBS Consumer Products. The game will build on the events of the blockbuster J.J. Abrams film and enable players, for the first time ever, to assume the roles of Kirk and Spock. Star Trek will be released in 2012 in the Xbox 360, Playstation 3 and Windows PC formats, and Paramount Digital Entertainment will provide a sneak peak at the upcoming title to the media in attendance June 7-9 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Based on an original story by BAFTA award winner and God of War writer Marianne Krawczyk,Star Trek follows Kirk and Spock as they learn to work as a team in the process of trying to thwart the efforts of an infamous enemy race from conquering the galaxy. Krawczyk is collaborating with Bob Orci and Alex Kurtzman, the writers-producers of Star Trek (2009), and they are all teaming with Bad Robot, K/O Paper Products and Damon Lindelof on the game, which is still under development.

“Star Trek challenges the boundaries of co-op gameplay with a galactic adventure gamers and fans have never experienced,” said Tom Lesinski, President, Paramount Digital Entertainment. “Working closely with the Star Trek filmmaking team throughout development, the game is sure to deliver AAA production values, a wide variety of gameplay and all the action you would expect from the hit franchise. This will be the definitive Star Trek gaming experience.”

