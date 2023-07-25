Star Trek: The Exhibition Warps To Vancouver

Star Trek: The Exhibition is on the road again and this time it’s headed for Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The interactive, museum-style collection of Star Trek artifacts and information will open on August 18 and run through September 3 at the Annual Fair of the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE). According to the PNE, the arrival of The Exhibition will mark the return of the PNE Feature Pavilion and harkens back to the days when the PNE was known for its incredible walk-through exhibits.

Countless thousands of fans have already experienced The Exhibition at its most recent stop in Orlando, as well as in St. Louis, Louisville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Detroit, Hollywood, Riverside and more. They’ve enjoyed the rare opportunity to check out the largest collection of authentic Star Trek artifacts and information ever put on public display. The array of must-see exhibits, spread across 10,000-plus square feet, includes props, sets, costumes, etc., culled from the five live-action Trek series, plus 10 films, including Star Trek (2009). More specifically, Star Trek aficionados can check out a Borg head, ship models, communicators, a Trek timeline and, of course, the must-see of must-sees, Kirk’s chair.

