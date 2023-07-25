Star Trek: The Exhibition Opens Today In San Diego

Star Trek: The Exhibition is on the move, and this time it’s touching down in San Diego, where it’ll open to the public today as part of the San Diego County Fair. Attendees can immerse themselves in an interactive, museum-style experience of one of the largest collections of authentic Star Trek information and artifacts ever put on display. The Exhibition will offer a Star Trek: The Original Series bridge, the Scorpion fighter from Nemesis, Dr. Crusher’s sick bay, a Timeline wall and a motion simulator. Fans will also be able to enjoy interactive kiosks and photo opportunities, including one with Kirk’s captain’s chair. Star Trek: The Exhibition will run as part of the San Diego County Fair until July 4.

Click HERE for details.