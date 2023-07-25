Star Trek: The Exhibition Launches US Tour

Star Trek: The Exhibition will be hitting the road this summer and fall, with a 2013 U.S. Fair Tour that will touch down at the San Diego County Fair from June 8 to July 4, the Los Angeles County Fair from August 30 to September 29 and the Arizona State Fair from October 11 to November 3. Visitors will enjoy an interactive, museum-style experience of one of the largest collections of authentic Star Trek artifacts and information ever put on display. Included in the Exhibition are the Star Trek: The Original Series bridge, a Timeline wall, the Scorpion fighter from Nemesis, Dr. Crusher’s sick bay and a motion simulator. Fans will also be able to enjoy interactive kiosks and photo opportunities, including one with Kirk’s captain’s chair.