Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 6, 2014

    Star Trek: The Exhibition Beaming to Mall of America

    Star Trek: The Exhibition Beaming to Mall of America

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: The Exhibition will beam into EMS Exhibit Center in Mall of America on Friday, May 16, kicking off an extended six-month stay at the Bloomington, MN, shopping and entertainment mecca. As anyone who’s checked out The Exhibition during its previous stops knows, it’s an interactive, museum-style experience that boasts one of the largest collections of genuine Star Trek artifacts and information on public display.

    Designed to stoke a passion for Star Trek, as well as for lifelong learning and careers in science and technology, The Exhibition immerses visitors in the characters, worlds, wisdom, stories, science, cultures, fantasy and fashions of the expansive Star Trek universe. The main attractions include sets, props and costumes, one-of-a-kind displays and interactive kiosks, as well as the opportunities to sit in a reproduction of Captain Kirk’s chair and to pose in front of a replica U.S.S. Enterprise.

    Visit www.mallofamerica.com for additional details, as well as for ticketing and group sales information.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top