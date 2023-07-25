Published May 6, 2014
Star Trek: The Exhibition Beaming to Mall of America
Star Trek: The Exhibition will beam into EMS Exhibit Center in Mall of America on Friday, May 16, kicking off an extended six-month stay at the Bloomington, MN, shopping and entertainment mecca. As anyone who’s checked out The Exhibition during its previous stops knows, it’s an interactive, museum-style experience that boasts one of the largest collections of genuine Star Trek artifacts and information on public display.
Designed to stoke a passion for Star Trek, as well as for lifelong learning and careers in science and technology, The Exhibition immerses visitors in the characters, worlds, wisdom, stories, science, cultures, fantasy and fashions of the expansive Star Trek universe. The main attractions include sets, props and costumes, one-of-a-kind displays and interactive kiosks, as well as the opportunities to sit in a reproduction of Captain Kirk’s chair and to pose in front of a replica U.S.S. Enterprise.
Visit www.mallofamerica.com for additional details, as well as for ticketing and group sales information.