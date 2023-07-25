Star Trek: The Exhibition Beaming to Mall of America

Designed to stoke a passion for Star Trek, as well as for lifelong learning and careers in science and technology, The Exhibition immerses visitors in the characters, worlds, wisdom, stories, science, cultures, fantasy and fashions of the expansive Star Trek universe. The main attractions include sets, props and costumes, one-of-a-kind displays and interactive kiosks, as well as the opportunities to sit in a reproduction of Captain Kirk’s chair and to pose in front of a replica U.S.S. Enterprise.

Visit www.mallofamerica.com for additional details, as well as for ticketing and group sales information.