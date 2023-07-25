Star Trek The Cruise III Set to Feature Wheaton

Thousands of fans are gearing up for next month's Star Trek The Cruise II and, even as the Norwegian Jade prepares to set sail, Entertainment Cruise Productions has just announced that Wil Wheaton will be featured on Star Trek The Cruise III when it sets sail in 2019.

More specifically, Star Trek The Cruise III will launch from Miami, Florida, on Friday, January 4, 2019, making stops in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, Falsmouth, Jamaica, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, before returning to Miami on Thursday, January 10.

Go to Star Trek The Cruise IIIto join the presale and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about Star Trek guests and activities set to take place during the cruise.