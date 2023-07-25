Star Trek: The Cruise II Guest List Revealed

What do George Takei, Vaughn Armstrong, Rene Auberjonois, Casey Biggs, LeVar Burton, Jeffrey Combs, John de Lancie, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Max Grodenchik, Gates McFadden, Robert O’Reilly, John Paladin, Ethan Phillips, Robert Picardo, Armin Shimerman, Brent Spiner, Connor Trinneer and Nana Visitor have in common? They're all confirmed for Star Trek: The Cruise II when the Norwegian Jade sets sail on, not one, but two voyages in January 2018.

Takei will serve as the host of both cruises, during which Trek fans will spend a week among the iconic actors, interacting with them during inspired events and impromptu encounters. Produced by Entertainment Cruise Productions, Voyage 1 of Star Trek: The Cruise II will sail from January 5-11, 2018, with Voyage 2 following January 11-17, 2018, both traveling from Miami to Roatan (Honduras), Harvest Caye (Belize) and Costa Maya (Mexico).

Each six-day voyage will feature special Star Trek-themed shows, events and programs including:

Incredible Theme Nights like Captain Sulu's Soiree

Celebrity Events like the Klingon Pub Crawl, Wine Tastings, Cooking Demonstrations and More

Actor-Led Excursions at Each Port

Vow Renewals by a Star Trek Actor

Nightly Shows Performed by Celebrity Guests

Autograph and Photograph Sessions

A Museum Exhibit with Props and Costumes from the Star Trek Archive

Makeup Artist Transforming Guests into Star Trek Characters

Live Music Including Avant-Garde Synth Pop Band Information Society

Almost every event includes an interactive element, making the Voyage a unique, personal and immersive Star Trek experience.

“This will be the most interactive experience ever created between Star Trek fans and actors,” says Star Trek: The Cruise II host George Takei. “Come aboard and experience the voyage!” Every guest aboard Star Trek: The Cruise II will be offered the opportunity to take a group photo with Takei, one per cabin.

Further, the Norwegian Jade will head to spacedock before departing for a redesign that will result in ship-board feature sites inspired by the Trek shows and films, including Sandrine’s II, the sister restaurant of Chez Sandrine (Star Trek: Voyager), and “13 Forward” (the Officer’s Bar influenced by Ten Forward and best described by Captain Picard as the “hub of the ship’s social activity”).

More than 4,000 fans have already pre-registered for cabins aboard the 2018 cruises, and both are expected to sell out. Cabin prices start at $1300 per person, and include all meals, tickets to mainstage events, parties as well as port charges, taxes and onboard gratuities.

Visit StarTrekTheCruise.com or follow hashtag #StarTrekTheCruise for more information in the coming months.