Star Trek: The Cruise II - Day 6

For the next hour, Crosby and Dorn stopped and started the episode, offering memories and commentary as they attempted to, as Dorn put it, “deconstruct what went into this masterpiece.” Joked Crosby, “I have white wine for this. I have to be fortified.” As laughable and even racist as the episode may be, Crosby and Dorn noted, the idea was reasonable, everyone’s heart was in the right place, what wasn’t said was more worthwhile than what was said, and the episode simply didn’t work.

Jeffrey Combs, Connor Trinneer and Vaughn Armstrong joined an apparently caffeinated Gorn to judge this contest, in which fans performed a variety of acts. The whole idea was to garner 10’s from the judge and avoid getting gonged by the Gorn. Among those participating: a bagpipe player, a couple of keyboardists, an ex-soldier who played songs from The Wizard of Oz on his... harmonica, a 15-year-old who yo-yo-ed to the TOS theme music, a singing-dancing-rapper — and more.