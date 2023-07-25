Star Trek: The Cruise II - Day 3

John de Lancie voiced Dr. McCoy.

The actors also voiced various additional characters. “I’m doing a little Kirk with Spock,” Frakes cracked. “Do you hear that?” They elicited chuckles with their assorted accents, particularly Mosiman, who captured Koenig impressively. More laughs came from humorous asides and flubs. “I turned the page the wrong way,” Picardo admitted. “Give me a second.” Later, Shimerman admonished himself for his accent. “I did an Irish Scotty.”

The biggest laugh of the night came when Shimerman teased Picardo for going “overboard” with his character’s laughing. Picardo looked out the window toward the water and joked, “It’s a perfect place to go overboard.” When the laughter died down, Shimerman said, “You owe me one, Bob!”

