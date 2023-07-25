Star Trek: The Cruise II - Day 2

Picardo kept a black bag his foot during the panel, and people couldn’t help but wonder what was it it. “Fans graciously offer gifts to us all the time,” Picardo said. “And this is a Doctor doll that someone made. Next time, though,” he noted as he held it up for the audience to see, “I hope it’s anatomically correct.”

T-Shirt Party

A pool party with loud music, free t-shirts and an hour of free drinks? That’s an hour of fun we — and lots of our fellow Trek fans — got in on.