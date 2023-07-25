Star Trek: The Cruise II - Day 1

The artist J.K Woodward, during his “Mirror Broken” talk, shared with fans how his mission for IDW Publishing’s comic book saga was to add the Mirror Universe construct to the TNG continuity by creating visually unique, even daring versions of such characters as Picard. “The idea was based mostly on a fascist/authoritarian deal,” Woodward explained. “I used the Soviet constructivism of the 1940s to achieve the authoritarian feel.”

