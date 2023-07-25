Star Trek: The Cruise -- Day Two Recap

And now let’s talk about meals – and a few dinner specials. Every cruise needs chefs, and Star Trek: The Cruise has one of the best in the galaxy. Neelix is cooking up specials all week at the Summer Palace Dining Room, and La Cucina is offering special Starfleet pizzas throughout the cruise.

Among the pizzas, there’s:

Dr. Gillian Taylor Pizza: a favorite that she shared with Kirk, featuring mushrooms, pepperoni and extra onion.

Hoshi Sato’s Fiorella’s Pizza: classic Hawaiian style pizza from Fountain Street in San Francisco, loaded with ham, pineapple and cheese.

Tom Paris Pizza: the pizza that Paris craved while suffering the effects of crossing the Transwarp Threshold in 2372, brimming with pepperoni and Kavarian Olives.

Bashir 62 Pizza: a meat lover’s pie with a Jack in the box surprise, it’s topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham and salami, with garlic and basil.

The Hungry Vulcan Pizza: You’ll live long and prosper with this one, which boasts mushrooms, peppers, olives, onions, tomatoes and cheese.

Other cool bits: