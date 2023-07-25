Star Trek: The Cruise -- Day Three Recap

Jordan Hoffman, host of Engage: The Official Star Trek Podcast, recorded an Engage session live, right on the Pearl. He was joined by Terry Farrell and Denise Crosby, who were still in playful battle mode post-Crews Feud.

Farrell talked about performing Love Letter with Marina Sirtis earlier on the cruise and spoke of the show’s ongoing relevance. She actually stepped in for Jonathan Frakes after he canceled his appearance do to a directing engagement. Farrell revealed that she and Marina got together for four rehearsals in Los Angeles in advance of the cruise, and also that she’d actually done the play in the past with her now ex-husband.

Crosby said that she’s loved catching up with her friends on the cruise and also spending time with her college-bound son, who is on board this week.