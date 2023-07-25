Star Trek: The Cruise -- Day Four Recap

Stardate 2017.01.12… The Norwegian Pearl/U.S.S. Enterprise was back in cruising mode, with her captain steering her toward the next port of call. That, of course, meant everyone on Star Trek: The Cruise spent their day on the ship, partaking in a seemingly endless array of activities, from a technology talk, a visit with the Pearl’s captain and a Klingon Pub Krawl to a Joe Piscopo stand-up routine, a renewal of vows ceremony and a United Federation of Planets Intergalactic Gala & Awards Presentation. The StarTrek.com team spread out across the ship and is pleased to report back with photos and a recap of Day Four of Star Trek: The Cruise...

Action was theme of the morning, as fans gathered at 9:30 am for a session called Fights on the Bridge: Self Defense When Your Phasers Malfunction, featuring Steve Rankin. The actor crafted a story with a brave group of fans who volunteered to act out an entire scene, which involved the TOS bridge crew confronting angry Klingons. Rankin explained that pulling it off meant applying defense tactics, including the nerve pinch, learning how to fall properly, and using the emotions of the moment to convey one’s action convincingly… and safely.