Star Trek: The Cruise -- Day Five Recap

Dane Butcher hosted the Not So Newlywed Game in 13 Forward, and it was standing room only and laugh after laugh. Among the contestants were Jan and Bob, married 52 years and from Ashville NC; Chris and Vaughn Armstrong, wed for 38 years; Brigit and Casey Biggs, together 12 years; and Eva and Rob from Vancouver, Canada, who are truly newlyweds, married for just three months.

Questions included Most embarrassing moment as a couple? That thing your woman does to turn you on? If your wife sent you shopping to buy a brassiere, what size would you buy? What do you think your wife would say is your most annoying habit in bed?

Our favorite question, no doubt, was Which Star Trek episode title best describes your love life? The replies included “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” “The Naked Now,” “Two Days and Two Nights,” “If Wishes Were Horses” and “Learning Curve.”

Coming in fourth place were Jan and Bob, while Chris and Vaughn landed in third, and Bob and Eva snagged second place. And the winners… Casey and Brigit.