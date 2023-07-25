Star Trek: The Animated Series Debuted 42 Years Ago Today

Which was the very first Star Trek show to win an Emmy Award? That'd be Star Trek: The Animated Series, which kicked off 42 years ago today... September 8, 1973. The show, from Filmmation, aired 22 episodes between 1973 and 1974, and featured the Original Series cast reprising their roles. And, yes, it's true that Leonard Nimoy insisted that Nichelle Nichols and George Takei be included as Uhura and Takei; Walter Koenig did not return as Chekov, but he later wrote the episode "The Infinite Vulcan."

The show, in addition to the tried and true, featured colorful new aliens, many that could never have been presented on TOS. Among the most memorable episodes was "Yesteryear," a time travel installment written by Dorothy C. Fontana. It brought back not only the Guardian of Forever, but also Mark Lenard as Spock's father, Sarek. And the story made fans think and even cry, especially the heartrending sequence in which a young Spock is set on his path to logic when he chooses to let his beloved pet, I Chaya, die with dignity.