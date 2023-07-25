Star Trek Takes Over New York

Beyer said of Mack's acclaimed book Destiny, "It made me realize, 'Oh, we can do this.' It's never really been the same since."

Mack replied, noting the challenge on Destiny was "Finding a story that was suitably epic and suitable Star Trek. It helped that I had two editors. I give a lot of credit to my editors that pushed me."

The development team behind Ubisoft's new virtual reality game Star Trek: Bridge Crew, including David Votypka and Brian Tate, joined John Van Citters of CBS Consumer Products for a panel explored the game's cool breakthroughs. And it started with a short video featuring Jeri Ryan, Karl Urban and LeVar Burton, joined by Votypka, giving a demo of the game -- which can be played by four people at a time and is set in the Kelvin timeline -- a whirl.