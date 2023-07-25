Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 7, 2016

    Star Trek Style Sweepstakes Underway Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Celebrate Star Trek's 50th anniversary in style... with the Star Trek Style Sweepstakes, which is underway now. One grand prize winner will receive two sets of eye, lip, face and nail products from M·A·C Cosmetics’ Star Trek Collection (one for you and one for your best friend), a copy of Star Trek Costumes from Insight Editions and a $300 gift certificate to the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com.

    No purchase is necessary to enter the Star Trek Style Sweepstakes, which will run until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 20, 2016. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old. Go HERE to enter.

