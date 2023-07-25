Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 20, 2016

    Star Trek Starships Sweepstakes Is Underway

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Simon & Schuster and Eaglemoss are teaming up for a Star Trek Starships Sweepstakes that kicks off today and will run through August 12. One Grand Prize Winner will receive 25 hand-painted die-cast collectible ship models from the Eaglemoss Star Trek Official Starships Collection; as well as a copy of the Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise Haynes Manual, signed by author Ben Robinson; a copy of the Star Trek: Ships of the Line book; and a $50 gift certificate for the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com.Ten Runners-Up will receive hand-painted die-cast collectible ship models of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D and the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E; a copy of the Star Trek: Ships of the Line book; and a $25 gift certificate for the Star Trek Shop.No purchase is necessary to enter or to win. Go to www.simonandschusterpublishing.com to enter.

