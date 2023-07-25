Published Feb 1, 2014
Star Trek Starships Collection Available Now In Canada
OK, Star Trek fans in Canada, your time is now. Eaglemoss has been releasing Star Trek The Official Starships Collections, its set of 65-plus high-quality, die-cast model Star Trek ships in the U.S. and U.K, at a rate of one every two weeks. And now, Eaglemoss has announced, they're releasing the ships in Canada. That means our friends up north can beam up Eaglemoss's nine versions of the Enterprise, as well as many other ships never before produced. Among the other ships are the rare Cardassian Hideki class, various Romulan, Klingon, Dominion and Ferengi vessels, the Krenim Temporal Weapon and the Equinox, plus the fan-favorite Akira class. Here's a sampling:
As previously reported, the ships will each measure approximately six-inches long and are based on the original CG models developed by the Star Trek visual effects team. Additionally, every model will have been exhaustively researched and painted with painstaking attention to detail, all in an effort to create faithful reproductions. Fans, with each purchase, can also expect to receive a 20-page Collector’s Magazine offering a detailed profile of that ship, along with detailed annotations and a breakdown of the technology on board, its crew and weapons. Also, exclusive behind-the-scenes articles reveal how that ship was designed, complete with original design sketches, as well as an informative examination of the shooting model (or models) used by the VFX team, and a history of the ship’s appearances on screen.
Visit StarTrek-Starships.com for details about the Canadian release of Star Trek The Official Starships Collection.