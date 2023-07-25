Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Feb 11, 2016

    Star Trek Starships Collection Adds Professor Gegen's Research Vessel

    Star Trek Starships Collection Adds Professor Gegen's Research Vessel

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The latest issue of Eaglemoss’s Star Trek Starships collection hits stores this week, and it's Professor Gegen’s research vessel from the Star Trek: Voyager episode "Distant Origin." The ship was an unusual design for Star Trek since it used quantum slipstream technology rather than conventional warp drive. This made perfect sense since it was created by an ancient species of dinosaurs that left Earth millions of years ago – the Voth.As usual, the model has been based directly on the LightWave mesh that was created for the show, with members of the Star Trek VFX team also using it to create new images for the magazine that accompanies the model.

    Star Trek


    http://www.st-starships.com/




    StarTrek.com

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top