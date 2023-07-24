Star Trek: Short Treks Now Streaming on YouTube

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service today announced all six shorts in the latest iteration of Star Trek: Short Treks will be available to watch for free until August 31, as part of the campaign in support of the shorts’ Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Emmy nomination.

Featuring both live action and animated shorts, Star Trek: Short Treks are approximately 10- to 15-minute stand-alone stories that allow fans to dive deeper into the key themes and characters that fit into Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the expanding Star Trek universe.

All six shorts are now available to watch for free on CBS.com, CBS mobile apps and YouTube: