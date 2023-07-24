Star Trek: Short Treks Now Streaming on YouTube

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service today announced all six shorts in the latest iteration of Star Trek: Short Treks will be available to watch for free until August 31, as part of the campaign in support of the shorts’ Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Emmy nomination.
Featuring both live action and animated shorts, Star Trek: Short Treks are approximately 10- to 15-minute stand-alone stories that allow fans to dive deeper into the key themes and characters that fit into Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the expanding Star Trek universe.
All six shorts are now available to watch for free on CBS.com, CBS mobile apps and YouTube:
Inside Star Trek: Short Treks 'Q&A'
- “Q&A” – Ensign Spock’s (Ethan Peck) first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise doesn’t go as planned when he and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) are unexpectedly stuck together in a turbo lift. Written by Michael Chabon. Directed by Mark Pellington.
- “The Trouble with Edward” – Newly minted Captain Lynne Lucero (Rosa Salazar) is excited to take command of the U.S.S. Cabot until she meets Edward Larkin (H. Jon Benjamin), an ornery scientist who believes he has found a revolutionary new use for tribbles... Written by Graham Wagner. Directed by Daniel Gray Longino.
- “Ask Not” – When an attack on Starbase 28 leaves a surprise prisoner under Cadet Thira Sidhu’s (Amrit Kaur) watch, she is faced with making a decision that may threaten her standing in Starfleet. Written by Kalinda Vazquez. Directed by Sanji Senaka.
- “The Girl Who Made the Stars” – When a lightning storm in space scares a young Michael Burnham, her father aims to ease her fears with a mythical story about a brave little girl who faced her own fears head on. Written by Brandon Schultz. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.
- “Ephraim and Dot” – Ephraim, a humble tardigrade, is flying through the mycelial network when an unexpected encounter takes her on a bewildering adventure through space. Written by Chris Silvestri & Anthony Maranville. Directed by Michael Giacchino.
- “Children of Mars” – 12-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever. Written by Kirsten Beyer & Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman. Directed by Mark Pellington.
Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Star Trek: Short Treks are produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
Star Trek: Short Treks streams exclusively in the United States on Paramount+ and in Canada on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.