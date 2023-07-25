Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 1, 2014

    Star Trek Shop Adds Array of New Trek Products

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek lapel pins, Starfleet hoodies and t-shirts and more are among the latest exciting product additions in the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com. Also available: Starfleet Academy mesh shorts, ladies fitness black pants, a ladies racerback tank and unisex long scrunch pants. Just click the photos below to go to the product page.

    Star Trek Starfleet Academy Classic Mesh Shorts

    If you're working at the academy gym, be sure to wear these cool and comfortable mesh shorts. The product features the words "Property of Starfleet" on the left leg. It comes in sizes ranging from small to 3XL and costs $24.95.

    Star Trek Starfleet Academy Ladies Baby Rib Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt

    Every female cadet will look ready for action, and stylish, too, in this blue and white t-shirt with contrast raglan sleeves. The shirt, which is made of 100% cotton, is available in sizes small to 2XL and it costs $22.95.

    Star Trek Starfleet Academy Ladies Fitness Pants

    Whether you're relaxing in your quarters or taking a jog, these fitness pants are the perfect accessory. The pants, which come in sizes spanning from small to 2XL, feature the words "Property of Starfleet Academy" on the left leg. Each pair costs $46.95. They are currently available in grey and black.

    Star Trek Starfleet Academy Ladies Racerback Tank (Black)

    Perfect for the female cadet who aspires to look both action-ready and stylish, the Ladies Racerback Tank is made of 100% cotton, drape fits and features the Starfleet emblem on its left side. The product is available in sizes small to 2XL and costs $25.95.

    Star Trek Starfleet Academy Ladies Tri Blend V-Neck Ringer T-Shirt

    This is the ideal shirt for female cadets who love jersey-inspired casual chic. The ultra soft v-neck features varsity-esque constrast stripes on the collar and sleeves, and, across the chest is an image of the Starfleet Academy's Fighting Phoenix mascot. Available in sizes small to extra large, it costs $31.95. They are currently available in red and blue.

    Star Trek Starfleet Academy Unisex Long Scrunch Pants

    Another product that's perfect for lounging or working out in at at the gym, these Star Trek Starfleet Academy Unisex Long Scrunch Pants come in blue and feature the words "Property of Starfleet Academy" on the left leg. They're available in sizes small to 2XL, and each pair costs $42.95.

    Star Trek Starfleet Academy Unisex Varisty Zip Hoodie

    It's easy to look sharp on a breezy day with this unisex hoodie that features the Starfleet Academy emblem on the left side. The hoodie comes in sizes spanning from small to 3XL, and it costs $52.96.

    Star Trek Lapel Pin Set

    Inspired by The Original Series, this 3-piece set of gold lapel pins includes one each representing the Science, Command and Engineering divisions. The set of three costs $12.95.

