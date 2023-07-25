Published Jun 13, 2012
Star Trek Sequel To Be Released In The IMAX Experience
"We were so thrilled with the creative results of shooting IMAX for Mission: Impossible (Ghost Protocol) that we jumped at the chance to use the format for Star Trek,” Abrams said in a statement. “All expectations were exceeded -- the action and resolution is insane at this scale. We cannot wait for audiences to see the crew of the Enterprise in a way they never have before.”