    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Jun 13, 2012

    Star Trek Sequel To Be Released In The IMAX Experience

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek
    J.J. Abrams

    "We were so thrilled with the creative results of shooting IMAX for Mission: Impossible (Ghost Protocol) that we jumped at the chance to use the format for Star Trek,” Abrams said in a statement. “All expectations were exceeded -- the action and resolution is insane at this scale. We cannot wait for audiences to see the crew of the Enterprise in a way they never have before.”

