How Modern Surgical Tech is Approaching Star Trek's Future

When Theodore Maiman successfully fired the first laser in 1960, just six years before Star Trek first aired, people almost immediately recognized its potential uses as a surgical tool. In theory, by focusing energy towards a specific place, lasers should allow a surgeon to make precise cuts even in hard-to-reach areas of the body. But there were significant downsides to this approach.

“The problem isn’t getting energy down to the dimension of a single cell,” Dr. Miller explained. “The problem is confining energy. You put the energy in, and what would happen is that it would thermally diffuse. The temperature of the adjacent tissue would get above the combustion point, and you would get horrific burning.”

On top of that, there was the problem of cavitation, also known as 'bubble collapse' — lasers cause specific areas of tissue to undergo phase transitions, turning them from a solid to a liquid to a gas. Dangerous bubbles can form and spread during this process.

“Think about boiling a pot of water,” Dr. Miller said. “Next time you do this, look at the bottom of the pot. You’re going to see there’s little nucleation sites everywhere — bubbles grow and grow and then they violently collapse. That’s what happened when you used lasers for surgery … [I’ve seen surgeries where] cavitation shockwaves led to collateral damage away from the cuts.”

Since the 1980s, Dr. Miller has been trying to figure out a way around these problems. Armed with new discoveries that his lab made over more than a decade about the atomic and molecular structure of water, he posed the question: what would happen if you had a laser that fired extremely high-energy pulses, cutting so quickly and for such a brief time that bubbles wouldn’t form, and the surrounding tissue wouldn’t burn?’

So, he and his team built that laser, called the Picosecond InfraRed (PIRL) scalpel.

“The very first time we used it was just on skin tissue,” he said. “[For comparison] when you do surgery with a conventional laser, you see smoke, it looks horrible, you can see massive damage where you’re cutting. When you look at our laser, it’s just melting away at the tissue. You don’t see any smoke. It looks like you’re breathing into cold air.”

The PIRL scalpel also makes it possible to do scar-free surgery — if handled properly, once the cuts are healed, they are totally invisible.