    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 27, 2014

    Star Trek Replicator Nearing Reality?

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek's food replicator may soon become more science fact than science fiction. Back in May, 2013, NASA -- as it sets its sights on manned missions to Mars -- revealed that it was teaming up with Systems & Materials Research Consultancy (SMRC) on a 3D printer that can produce... food, and more specifically, pizza. SMRC actually won a six-month, $125,000 Small Business Innovation Research Grant from NASA to explore the feasibilty of utilizing 3D-printed food for lengthy space operations.

    Austin, Texas-based SMRC, led by senior mechanical engineer and founder Anjan Contractor, went off and created a 3D food printer that utilizes long-lasting powdered ingredients, individual vessels/containers (containing powder, water, oil) and heated plates (on the printer bed) to whip up a mini-pizza in 12 minutes. Contractor notes that additional micro-nutrients can be added.

    Next steps include FDA sign-off on the process. If it all pans out, it'll sure beat the freeze-dried stuff astronauts have been dining on for decades. And the implications could be even greater. Consider these words in a statement from SMRC: "By exploring and implementing technologies such as 3-D printing, this may avoid food shortage, inflation, starvation, famine, and even food wars."

