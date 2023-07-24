The Potential for Queerness in Vulcan Culture

This on its own might not be enough to suggest queerness as an integral part of Vulcan culture. After all, if Vulcan parents are giving their children gender-non-conforming names, that doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with any child’s relationship to their own gender. However, it has been repeatedly established in canon that Vulcan names are essentially unpronounceable by non-Vulcans, even with the help of the universal translator. Spock says so in The Original Series, and in The Animated Series, Amanda mentions her years of struggle to pronounce her own Vulcan name that was given to her when she married Sarek. Since we don’t know these characters by their Vulcan given names, I do wonder how these characters came by their second names. Could it be that these are names that they chose themselves, and in doing so are deliberately reflecting their relationship to their own gender or queerness?

As a queer Star Trek fan, when I realized that Vulcan names might be following and breaking the gendered “rules” for as many reasons as there are Vulcans, I was filled with joy at the wonderful ideals that this would indicate about Vulcan society. Here is a planet and a culture full of fascinating, nuanced characters living all sorts of lives while exemplifying a whole spectrum of gender expressions – just like me and my human friends, here and now. I think of my queer community and the people I know and love, and I see us making the same sort of decisions about how we present ourselves as Vulcans might be making with their names. How do we want people to see us? How do we want the world to know and remember us? Do we want to throw our lot in with any one gendered convention, or multiple conventions, or none of them?

When I think about Star Trek as a vision of a utopian future, this Vulcan tradition of gender-non-conforming names stands out to me as one of the best embodiments of “infinite diversity in infinite combinations.” Even if it was not intended to make any sort of overt statement about queer, trans, and nonbinary acceptance, by naming characters in nontraditional ways Star Trek has created a radically hopeful vision of unchallenged, unafraid, open, and accepted queer life. While Vulcan characters have gotten into all sorts of conflicts over the course of the show, no one has ever claimed that their name or the way they use it is “wrong.”