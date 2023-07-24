Star Trek Explorer Presents Star Trek 'Q and False' and Other Stories

This was no time for irrelevant musings, however. Seven warily clocked the drone’s advance, overcoming any instinctive urge to retreat. Although her own strength and endurance exceeded those of purely organic humans, the drone’s full complement of synthetic implants rendered it stronger still. Speed, agility, and surprise were Seven’s only possible advantages against the drone. She needed to strike first – and swiftly.

Her Starfleet-issue phaser set at maximum, she fired at the drone, hoping to kill or at least incapacitate it before it could adapt to this specific attack. The crimson beam scorched the air between them, only to be blocked by the shimmering green radiance of the drone’s personal force field. To Seven’s dismay, the beam failed to damage the drone at all. She suddenly regretted not presetting the phaser to automatically modulate its frequencies, but that had previously struck her as unfairly tipping the contest in her favor; it had felt like “cheating.”

Not that the drone concerned itself with such caveats.

“We are Borg. We have adapted to all known Federation weapons and tactics. You cannot defeat us.”

“I will require proof of that assertion.” Seven backed away from the drone, attempting to recalibrate the phaser’s settings as expeditiously as possible. Despite her brave front, however, she feared the drone was not inaccurate in its assessment. How could a mere individual prevail against the Collective, as embodied by her former self?

“Your thought processes are disorganized. You lack clarity.”

“Possibly, but your conversation leaves much to be desired.”

“Conversation is irrelevant.”