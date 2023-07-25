Star Trek Props & Costumes At Auction On eBay

So I went through my collection in November and decided what of the 100+ props and costumes I own, I wanted to sell. I am paying cash for the house and so I started by selling almost everything that wasn't Star Trek in my collection. I then went through my Star Trek list and set aside about 50% of the collection to sell. This would still leave me with a core collection that I could be proud of, but also raise enough money to buy the house.The toughest part was deciding to sell my Deep Space Nine props and costumes. I have one of the most-complete collections of items from this show and one of every costume from each alien race in DS9. I decided to sell my Klingon, Breen, Jem Hadar and Romulan costumes, along with pistols and rifles from each of these races. I had all of these on display in my house in Atlanta, but being that I live in a small apartment in California now, I can't display any of them! So it made sense to move them to new homes… possibly even yours.