Star Trek Day 2022 | Star Trek: Prodigy Returns with New Episodes on October 27

In addition, it was announced and revealed in the first look clip that Billy Campbell will be joining the Season 1 voice cast with a recurring role. Campbell will reprise his Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Thadiun Okona, a roguish space captain who’s constantly outrunning trouble caused by his own tactics. When he runs into the young, impressionable Protostar crew, he’ll soon discover they are in more hot water than he is. Campbell joins previously announced recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), and Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay).

“From early on in the writers' room, we knew we wanted Captain Thadiun Okona to return and become a questionable guide to our impressionable crew,” said executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman. “It was so much fun to not only explore where Okona’s outrageous life has taken him in his later years, but to also work with Billy Cambell who effortlessly fell back into the role of Okona like he had never left.”

In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way towards Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the real Vice Admiral Janeway is on a manhunt for the Protostar, eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.

The Star Trek: Prodigy conversation at today’s Star Trek Day celebration featured series voice cast members Kate Mulgrew and Brett Gray.

This year's Star Trek Day celebration is available for fans to live-stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube (Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+’s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.

Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise — but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation, led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also serve as co-executive producers.

Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).