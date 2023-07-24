Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Prodigy

    Published Aug 10, 2020

    Star Trek: Prodigy Finds Director

    The award winning director and producer Ben Hibon will helm the Nickelodeon series.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    StarTrek.com

    Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios today announced that award-winning director and producer Ben Hibon (Codehunters) will direct, co-executive produce and serve as the creative lead of Nickelodeon’s all-new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. The CG-animated series, which expands the Star Trek Universe, follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. Star Trek: Prodigy will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021 for a new generation of fans.

    “Ben’s contributions to the world of animation are immeasurable, and we are so lucky to have his vision and creative genius on Star Trek: Prodigy. As an incredible storyteller and a world builder with a distinct vision, his original approach paired with this beloved property will bring the characters to life in a whole new way,” said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon Group.

    Said Hibon, “Getting the chance to work on an IP like Star Trek has been an incredible opportunity, particularly when partnered with the talented teams at Nickelodeon, CBS and Secret Hideout - who have been pushing the boundaries of what animation and serialized storytelling for younger audiences can deliver.”

    Hibon’s incredible gift as a storyteller parlayed him into directing the animated “Tale of Three Brothers” sequence in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I, which was nominated as part of Warner Bros.’ VFX submission to the Academy Awards. Hibon along with David Yates also won the British Animation Award for this sequence.

    Star Trek: Prodigy will be from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Mac Middleton will serve as a producer with Aaron Baiers as co-executive producer.

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

