Published Apr 5, 2021
Star Trek: Prodigy Debuts Their Captain Janeway
Get your first look at Voyager's animated captain, and more news from First Contact Day inside.
Paramount+ today released a first look image of Captain Kathryn Janeway in its upcoming all-new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy. Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager) reprises her role as Janeway, who will serve as the Star Trek: Prodigy starship’s built in emergency training hologram. The news was revealed by series executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman during today’s virtual global First Contact Day panels. The Hagemans also revealed that the series takes place in the year 2383, after the events of Star Trek: Voyager, and in the Delta Quadrant. Developed and produced by Nickelodeon and CBS Studios, Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year.
The free First Contact Day virtual panels will be available to view on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+ in the U.S., following their initial airing on StarTrek.com/FirstContact today from 12:00-2:45 PM, PT/3:00-5:45 PM, ET.
Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation, Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon will direct, co-executive produce and serve as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers will also serve as co-executive producer. Production of Star Trek: Prodigy is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Animation Development and Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation.