Star Trek: Prodigy Composer Nami Melumad Is Ready to Boldly Go

When it came to scoring scenes featuring Hologram Janeway, knowing that she is an icon, what inspiration did you draw from Voyager?

Nami Melumad: There are a lot of ways that you can nod to the feel of that score, whether it's the use of woodwinds or just certain harmonies that feel more aligned with that show. But you also have to keep in mind that this show is aimed at younger audiences. We want new people to come into the Star Trek world and then later enjoy Voyager, TNG, DS9, Discovery, and all that.

Those kids don't know the Voyager theme. So the musical nod is more nostalgic for Trekkies and for me. When you see Janeway, in a way, it represents the Federation, which the kids are not really [familiar with]. This is new for viewers. The introduction is quite slow, but the music goes with it. You'll see that the more the show evolves, the more Star Trek-y it becomes music-wise.

How did you differentiate the different characters through your musical motifs?

Nami Melumad: It's actually pretty simple because these characters are such unique individuals. There's Jankom the Tellarite. There are certain characteristics that are very Tellarite, and emphasized in the show. You can notice that his music would have more trombone, a little bit clumsy. He has this attitude that show in his theme. Then that motif sprinkles throughout when it's a moment that is about him.

Same for Zero, when there's a moment that is mainly Zero's — Zero saves the day, or Zero's doing something — then it will play their theme. Same for Gwyn. Her theme kind of evolves with the show. Zero has the piccolo, Gwyn has this keyboard-y kind of bell tone sound, and Jankom has a trombone.

What has been your favorite theme or motif that you created so far?

Nami Melumad: The Protostar theme is my favorite because it kind of evolves from the first time you see the Protostar, which is personally one of my favorite scenes in the show. I get very emotional every time I see it, and I've seen it a million times, but I still get very emotional. But that theme, it starts that way, and it will become more Trek-y as the time passes. I really love that one.

You're the first woman to compose the music for a Star Trek series. What does that mean to you?

Nami Melumad: It's a huge honor, and it's a great responsibility. The thing is, Star Trek has always been about diversity, right? Since day one, really. It is kind of surprising it didn't happen before, but I'm glad to bring that change and to be the first woman to go boldly.