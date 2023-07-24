Published Oct 10, 2021
Star Trek: Prodigy Announces New Voice Talent During NYCC
Attendees also saw the first episode of the series
Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today debuted a first-look clip featuring Hologram Kathryn Janeway, from the upcoming all-new animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy. The new clip featuring the return of the iconic Star Trek character of Janeway, voiced by Kate Mulgrew in the new series, was released following the official premiere screening and cast and producer panel at New York Comic Con.In addition, it was revealed during today’s Star Trek: Prodigy New York Comic Con panel that Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have joined the season one voice cast with recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.
Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour premiere episode, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in international territories including Latin America, the Nordics and Australia.
In the one-hour series premiere which premiered during the panel for attendees, titled “Lost & Found,” a group of lawless teens, exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for their newfound ship if they are going to escape Tars Lamora, but the Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.
The Star Trek: Prodigy New York Comic Con panel featured a conversation with series voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon, and Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. The panel was moderated by actress Dawnn Lewis, who voices Captain Carol Freeman on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Lower Decks.
A Sneak Peek at Star Trek: Prodigy
Star Trek: Prodigy is produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Production.
Developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Claudia Spinelli is Nickelodeon’s Head of Animation Development with Kelley Gardner serving as Executive in Charge of production on Star Trek: Prodigy for Nickelodeon. Alec Botnick is Head of Animation for CBS Studios and Stephanie Groves is the Executive Vice President of Streaming and Cable Series and overseeing the series for CBS Studios. Star Trek: Prodigy is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.