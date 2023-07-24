Star Trek: Prodigy Announces New Voice Talent During NYCC

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today debuted a first-look clip featuring Hologram Kathryn Janeway, from the upcoming all-new animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy. The new clip featuring the return of the iconic Star Trek character of Janeway, voiced by Kate Mulgrew in the new series, was released following the official premiere screening and cast and producer panel at New York Comic Con.In addition, it was revealed during today’s Star Trek: Prodigy New York Comic Con panel that Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have joined the season one voice cast with recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour premiere episode, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in international territories including Latin America, the Nordics and Australia.

In the one-hour series premiere which premiered during the panel for attendees, titled “Lost & Found,” a group of lawless teens, exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for their newfound ship if they are going to escape Tars Lamora, but the Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.

The Star Trek: Prodigy New York Comic Con panel featured a conversation with series voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon, and Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. The panel was moderated by actress Dawnn Lewis, who voices Captain Carol Freeman on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Lower Decks.