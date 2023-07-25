Star Trek Playing Cards are Very Serious Business

But in the present, it seems as though playing cards are dying — at least the ones commemorating the different Star Trek series. TOS and TNG have plenty of decks, but the others? Not so much.

Still, the past 50+ years have seen the release of many Star Trek playing cards, both in complete decks and as individual cards in non-Star Trek decks. Many of these cards can still be purchased commercially, or regularly found on resale sites such as eBay, but others are more difficult to track down.

If you are interested in collecting Star Trek playing cards, you might want to start by looking through my Star Trek Playing Card Compendium. But be prepared for a hunt, especially when looking for the unique and rare cards in the following list.