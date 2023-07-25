Published May 15, 2019
Say Hello to 'Star Trek: Picard'
Sir Patrick Stewart's upcoming 'Trek' show title and logo announced at CBS upfronts.
Star Trek: Picard is the official title of the upcoming series starring Patrick Stewart, it was revealed this afternoon at the CBS upfront presentation for advertisers in New York City. The show’s logo was also displayed for the very first time.
#StarTrek: Picard will stream exclusively on @CBSAllAccess in the United States, on Amazon #PrimeVideo in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media’s @SpaceChannel and OTT service @CraveCanada. @StarTrekCBS@primevideoukhttps://t.co/f3mVPY449Mpic.twitter.com/iDrmtDiQLg— Star Trek (@StarTrek) May 15, 2019
Stewart will star in Star Trek: Picard, reprising his role as the venerable Captain Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: Next Generation. The series will follow this iconic character in the next chapter of his life.
Star Trek: Picard will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) will serve as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer.