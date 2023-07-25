Star Trek: Picard Season One Soundtrack Streaming on Digital Platforms

Lakeshore Records is set to release Star Trek: Picard—Original Series Soundtrack Chapter 1 Season 1 featuring music from the new CBS All Access series. The album, featuring original score by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery, Fargo, Legion), will be available digitally on February 7. Star Trek: Picard began airing exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States beginning January 23rd and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media’s cable networks, Space and Z, and OTT service Crave.

Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.