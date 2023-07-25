We Have Your First Image From 'Picard'

Last week, it was also announced that Star Trek: Picard will make its San Diego Comic-Con debut during the “Enter the ‘Star Trek’ Universe” panel on Saturday, July 20, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, PT in Hall H. The panel will feature Sir Patrick Stewart, with cast members Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin.

Star Trek: Picard will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers, with Chabon serving as showrunner. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) will serve as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer.