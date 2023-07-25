Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 16, 2019

    What to Wear When You are Boldly Going... to Bed

    Happy #WearYourPJsToWorkDay, y'all.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    INTL PJS

    StarTrek.com

    Okay, so we know that National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day isn't a real holiday, but when you work in an office with as many cool PJs at our fingertips as we do, why wouldn't you want to celebrate? Between robes, sleep-shirts, and even a little something for your very own Porthos, we've got all the Star Trek sleepwear you could ask for right here.

    Data

    StarTrek.com

    Uhura Long Sleeve Pajama Set

    Intl PJ

    StarTrek.com

    19.97, ThinkGeek

    Star Trek TOS Ladies' Sleep Shirt

    Intl PJ

    StarTrek.com

    $9.97, ThinkGeek

    Gold Security Bathrobe

    Intl PJ

    StarTrek.com

    $34.99, Amazon

    TOS Science Officer's Pajama Set

    Intl PJ

    StarTrek.com

    $39.99, Amazon

    TOS Commanding Officer Pajama Set

    Intl PJs

    StarTrek.com

    $39.99, Amazon

    U.S.S. Discovery Pajama Set

    Intl PJ

    StarTrek.com

    $18.99, Amazon

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top