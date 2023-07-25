The Star Trek Online team is pleased to reintroduce The Breach queue as part of an exciting new event, “Into the Breach." This queue has been refurbished and adjusted to address some quality-of-life issues as well as to create a better experience for an event of this type. The largest changes include a single assault path on the exterior of the ship, better path communication and objective adjustments with an eye towards a faster completion time. The performance-based rewards for this event have also been doubled.Today through to March 24th at 10:00 a.m. PDT, Captains between levels 50-60 can queue up for our 5-captain “Into the Breach” event to defeat the Voth City Ship and earn one Voth Operative Transmission every 20 hours. After collecting 14 of them, players can complete a new Event Reputation project to be rewarded with 50,000 Dilithium Ore, 500 Fleet Marks, and 250 Marks of their choice (Fleet, Omega, Romulan, Nukara, Dyson, Undine, Delta, Iconian, or Terran Marks) and a brand new T6 Admiralty Ship Card: The V.S.S. Tanius.